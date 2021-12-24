Deputies Deliver To Help Those In Need

This year the Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisted two families that needed a little extra help by purchasing them Christmas gifts that deputies were able to deliver Thursday night. The Sheriff Departments facebook post said “We are happy we were able to provide gifts to the children in these families and we hope to be able to assist more families in the future. We hope that everyone has a great holiday and is able to enjoy it with loved ones.” This is one example of kindness displayed by a number of departments. Huron County Deputies handed out thousands of dollars worth of gift cards thanks to donors to the department for what has become an annual tradition.