Department of State Revokes Saginaw Vehicle Dealer’s License

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has revoked the dealer license of a Saginaw auto dealer for multiple violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code.
Carey Butterfield, owner of Butterfield’s Used Cars and Wholesaling at 4756 Dixie Highway, appeared at an administrative hearing on Oct. 26, to address the violations, which included:
The business was previously served a summary suspension in March 2019. On December 22, an MDOS administrative law examiner ordered the dealer license to be revoked, effective Feb. 1, 2022.
Consumers who have a complaint against Butterfield’s Used Cars & Wholesaling are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.