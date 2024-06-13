WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Denmark Recalls Spicy South Korean Noodles Over Health Concerns

By News Desk
June 13, 2024 6:49AM EDT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for “acute poisoning.”

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said children and teenagers are daring each other on social media to eat “a strong bowl of noodle soup” containing capsaicin, an active ingredient in chile peppers but also a chemical that can be a neurotoxin and a health hazard.

Spicy food challenges have been around for years.

In September, a Massachusetts teen with a congenital heart defect who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge on social media died from eating a large quantity of chile pepper extract.

