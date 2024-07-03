Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys after confirmed cases

▶ Watch Video: What’s being done to keep mosquitoes at bay?

MIAMI – Health officials have issued an alert in the Florida Keys after two people were confirmed to have dengue fever.

The local alert comes days after the CDC issued a health advisory warning of an increased risk of dengue infections in the country.

The two confirmed dengue cases in the Keys were locally acquired, which means the people didn’t get sick while traveling. Miami-Dade County has also reported locally acquired dengue cases this year.

It takes two cases for an alert to be issued.

In Broward Mosquito control is using drones to get the pests in hard to reach places. They’re spreading larvicide granules, killing mosquitos before they hatch.

“We are trying to be proactive and trying to reduce the mass as much as possible the adult mosquito population by preventing the larva to turn into adult mosquito,” said Adriana Toro with Broward Mosquito Control.

This is especially important as 2 cases of Dengue Fever have been reported in Key West. Locally there are 104 in Miami-Dade this year, those are travel related with 6 contracted locally. In Broward there are 30 – all travel related.

“We work closely with CDC. And when they have reports of Dengue cases we work together with them we spray those areas in more, more intensely,” Toro said.

The type of mosquito that can carry dengue is the kind found around people’s homes.

“Our appeal to our resident is that they take the time, walk around the backyard on the front yard and try to eliminate any accumulation of water,” said Chalmers Vasquez with Miami-Dade Mosquito Control.

“If I stick my hand in here, pull it out. It’s got water all over it. That’s where the mosquitoes breed,” said Tyler Cheeseman with TJC Landscapes & More.

We had a landscaper walk us through a backyard to find those hidden places that become breeding grounds for mosquitos, like potted plants and bromeliads.

The solution: Drain any standing water and treat your plants that hold water.

“We go by the, the slogan, the motto of “Fight the Bite, Drain and Cover,” Vasquez said.

Symptoms of dengue

Fever

Headache

Eye pain

Muscle, joint, or bone pain

Rash

Nausea and vomiting

Unusual bleeding from the nose or gums

Experts say severe dengue can occur, resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death.

If you or a family member develop the above-mentioned symptoms, visit your healthcare provider or local clinic.

This is what health officials recommend in order to prevent the spread:

How to prevent the spread of dengue