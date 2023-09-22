Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez indicted on federal bribery charges

WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

By CBS News
September 22, 2023 10:12AM EDT
Washington — Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to court filings unsealed Friday.

The bribery offenses against Menendez stem from a yearslong public-corruption investigation by the Justice Department. The  indictment unsealed Friday charges Mendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, in connection to their relationship with three New Jersey businessmen.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

