Democrat Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona governor

▶ Watch Video: Judge throws out Kari Lake’s lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race

Democrat Katie Hobbs was sworn into office as Arizona governor on Monday, cementing her victory despite legal efforts by Republican challenger Kari Lake challenging the election.

Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Tom Horne were also sworn in as attorney general and superintendent of public instruction, respectively, after a mandatory recount reaffirmed their victories last week.

Hobbs and other new top Arizona officials were sworn into office Monday during a ceremony in the Capitol Executive Tower in Phoenix. Arizona’s Constitution requires statewide elected officials to begin their terms the first Monday in January, even on federal holidays, according to the governor’s office.

“Today marks a new chapter for Arizona,” Hobbs said Monday. “As we look forward to a brighter future, I pledge that the needs of Arizonans — not partisan politics — will always come first. I will work with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to tackle our state’s biggest challenges — fully funding our public schools, securing our state’s water future, ensuring reproductive freedom, making Arizona more affordable, and so much more.”

Gov. Katie Hobbs is sworn in as Arizona governor on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. Governor Katie Hobbs / Facebook

A judge in Arizona determined last week that Lake should have to compensate Hobbs for some legal fees, but not all, after Lake, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit challenging the integrity of the gubernatorial race. Lake’s lawsuit focused on problems with defective ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of Arizona’s voters. But the same judge threw out Lake’s lawsuit as lacking clear and convincing evidence.

Lake, who lost by roughly 17,000 votes, has yet to concede. She’s signaled that she will file an appeal.

Arizona officials certified the gubernatorial election results on Dec. 5.