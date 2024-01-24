Democrat Dean Phillips vows to continue campaign after losing New Hampshire primary

▶ Watch Video: Dean Phillips’ presidential campaign makes 3rd District race suddenly interesting

MINNEAPOLIS — Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota, vowed to continue his presidential campaign in a high-energy speech following his performance in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday.

CBS News projects Joe Biden will win the New Hampshire primary over Phillips.

“Your votes tonight were the most meaningful votes you’ve ever cast in your life, and I’ll make that promise you,” Phillips told supporters Tuesday evening in New Hampshire.

Phillips said he thinks he is the only person that can stand in the way of former President Trump’s potential re-election.

“The polls are saying he [Mr. Biden] cannot win, his approval numbers are saying he can’t win,” Phillips said. “We’re going to go to South Carolina, to Michigan, and 47 other states.”

Phillips told WCCO Radio that getting “into the 20s” in New Hampshire would be “a huge victory.”

Phillips launched his campaign in October in New Hampshire. He positioned himself as a younger alternative to the 81-year-old incumbent Mr. Biden. He said he was running for “the exhausted majority” and cited issues such as the nation’s debt, military spending and high taxes.

Mr. Biden did not appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot. The state has long been the first primary, but the Democratic National Committee last year approved a new schedule that put South Carolina first. New Hampshire’s state government disagreed with the move and refused to change state law to adhere to it. As a consequence, Mr. Biden’s campaign did not file for the primary. This did not preclude Mr. Biden from earning write-in votes, which were encouraged by his campaign.

Phillips said in November he would not seek re-election to Congress. He unseated Republican Erik Paulsen in the 3rd District 2018 and won re-election in 2022. Since he launched his presidential campaign, several candidates have come forward in the 3rd District. Democrats Sen. Kelly Morrison and Ron Harris, a Democratic National Executive Committee member, have announced their bids. Republicans Quentin Wittrock and Blaize Harty have also entered the race.

Before getting into politics, Phillips was heir to his stepfather’s Phillips Distilling Company empire, serving as the company’s president. He also ran the gelato maker Talenti. He lives in Wayzata with his wife, Annalise, and has two adult daughters from a previous marriage.

Note: The video above originally aired Nov. 19, 2023.