Demand for Midland Area Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund Outweighs Resources
WSGW file photo
The Midland Area Community Foundation has started distributing individual assistance as part of its COVID-19 Response Fund announced last week, but they say demand for the help outweighs its resources. The MACF started the fund with a $250,000 contribution, and is providing another $250,000 in matching funds for gifts from individuals and businesses.
MACF has purchased more than 1,000 prepaid debit cards loaded with $500 each. Applications go through the Salvation Army website and distribution takes place three times a week at the Greater Midland Community Center. So far, 600 people have received help from the fund, but there are still 800 more applications to process and enough money left for 250 more grants. A little more than half the matching funds are still available.
Contributions can be made through the Midland Area Community Foundation website: www.midlandfoundation.org/give
Use the drop down menu to select the COVID-19 Response Fund and mention in the notes that you’d like your donation allocated to individual assistance through the COVID-19 Response Fund.