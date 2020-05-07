Delta to Add Food Processing Degree
(photo by Michael Percha)
Delta College is introducing a new program in Food Processing, Technology and Safety.
Presented in partnership with the Michigan State University’s Institute of Agriculture, the program was created to address the growing need for skilled professionals by area food processing companies. Students will learn about the methods and technologies used to turn basic goods like fruits, vegetables, dairy and grains into consumable food products. Graduates will be prepared for a wide range of employment and career choices, such as food technicians, food safety managers, and machinery and equipment maintenance employees.
To apply for the program or to learn more, visit Delta’s website.