Delta-Midland Campus Has Final Beams Placed
(Some of the Spence Bros crew celebrating the hoisting and placement of the final steel beam at the downtown Midland Delta campus. Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
The last steel beam was put into place Wednesday morning on the Delta College Downtown Midland campus.
After 6 months of work on the site, the final beam was signed and photographed by Spence Brothers employees and officials from Delta College, before being lifted by crane to the top of the building.
When asked on how soon the site would be open to students, Spence Brothers President and CEO Herb Spence said it should be done in November- just in time the Winter 2021 semester.
Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow was also at the “topping-out” ceremony, and said when the facility is finally open, it will offer an additional focus on S.T.E.M. based education for midland area students.
The Midland Campus comes nearly a year after the opening of the Downtown Saginaw Campus.
Goodnow added the Saginaw campus exceeded attendance expectations, and hopes the Midland Campus can follow suit.