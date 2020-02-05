      Weather Alert

Delta-Midland Campus Has Final Beams Placed

Ric Antonio
Feb 5, 2020 @ 4:38pm
(Some of the Spence Bros crew celebrating the hoisting and placement of the final steel beam at the downtown Midland Delta campus. Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

The last steel beam was put into place Wednesday morning on the Delta College Downtown Midland campus.

After 6 months of work on the site, the final beam was signed and photographed by Spence Brothers employees and officials from Delta College, before being lifted by crane to the top of the building.

(The Spence Bros crew celebrating at the “Topping Out” ceremony. Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

When asked on how soon the site would be open to students, Spence Brothers President and CEO Herb Spence said it should be done in November- just in time the Winter 2021 semester.

Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow was also at the “topping-out” ceremony, and said when the facility is finally open, it will offer an additional focus on S.T.E.M. based education for midland area students.

(Spence Bros President and CEO Herb Spence & Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow posing by the signed final beam. Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

The Midland Campus comes nearly a year after the opening of the Downtown Saginaw Campus.

Goodnow added the Saginaw campus exceeded attendance expectations, and hopes the Midland Campus can follow suit.

(Spence Bros President and CEO Herb Spence, signing the final beam to the Downtown Midland Delta College Campus Site. Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW Community Events
Sports News