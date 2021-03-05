      Weather Alert

Delta flight diverted to Sacramento after passenger dies on board

News Desk
Mar 5, 2021 @ 4:38am

A flight was diverted to Sacramento International Airport Thursday night after a passenger died on board, CBS Sacramento reports. Delta Flight 1837 was headed to Seattle from the Mexican resort city of Cabo when a passenger became unresponsive, an airport spokesperson said.

Just after 7 p.m., the flight diverted to SMF and airport fire personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The Sacramento County coroner’s office came to retrieve the body. It appears the person died of natural causes, the coroner’s office said.

The office said the plane likely stopped in Sacramento because it was the closest airport and a place where the flight crew could get some help.

Popular Posts
Frost Laws Go Into Effect for Southern Michigan Starting Monday
Bay City Fire Damages Home
Fishermen Find Body Part in Flint River
Bay Future, Inc. Awards $675,000 in Michigan Small Business Survival Grants
Midland Center Opens New Mid-Century Modern Themed Bar & Lounge
Sports News