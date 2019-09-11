Delta College’s New Saginaw Campus Passes First Test
Delta trustees, students and others wait out a tornado warning in a safe area at the new Saginaw Center. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Mother Nature interrupted the Tuesday, September 10 Delta College trustee meeting as severe weather moved through the Great Lakes Bay Region. An hour long tornado warning delayed the board session, being held at the new Downtown Saginaw Center.
Public Safety Director Robert Battinkoff says everything went according to emergency plans. Some 30 people at the board meeting, plus 15 students from a second floor classroom, moved to an internal, first floor hallway until the all clear was issued by the National Weather Service and Saginaw County 911.
The Delta board meeting resumed just after 8:00 p.m., with an hour delay. The students went home with their professor reminding them to study for a test.
Some storm clouds were observed near Tittabawassee and Hospital Roads and near the Saginaw Township fire station on Shattuck Road about 7:30 p.m. High winds brought down trees and power lines. Consumers Energy reported 61 outages statewide, affecting some 4,200 homes and businesses. Midland County had 706 customers without power and 164 customers affected in Bay County.