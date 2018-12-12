Delta College Vows To Respond To Enrollment Decline Trend

Delta College trustees and President Jean Goodnow say they want to be pro-active when it comes to addressing trends including declining enrollment.

Goodnow explained Delta is adding classes like chemical processing and cyber security that are in high demand among area employers while eliminating low enrollment courses.

She says other ideas include offering more night and weekend classes targeted to

working students.

Goodnow spoke after trustees adopted a series of Senate policy revisions Tuesday. Those will solidify changes including Associate Deans starting January First who will help recruit faculty members and guide curriculum development.