Delta College Trustees Upgrade Building Security

Infrastructure for a surveillance camera and door access control system was approved by Delta College trustees Tuesday for the main campus plus the Bay City and Saginaw Centers.

Delta Director of Facilities  Nick Bovid says parking lots and building interiors will be  covered. Bovid explained the response time to lock doors in the event  of a potential armed intruder will be decreased from as much as 20
minutes to just a few seconds.

He added the equipment should be operational by early June. The entire project will cost an estimated  $805,000  with Siemens Industry overseeing the work.

