Delta College Trustees Seek to Fill Midland County Vacancy

Ann Williams
Jul 8, 2021 @ 6:21pm
source: Delta College

The Delta College Board of Trustees is looking for a Midland County resident to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Andre Buckley. The new trustee would be appointed to the seat until  a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular community college election in 2022.

Qualifications required are that the person is a U.S. citizen, at least 21 years old, a Michigan resident for at least six months, and a resident of Midland County for at least 30 days.  Board members serve without pay and are expected to prepare for and attend 12 regularly scheduled Board meetings each year, as well as special meetings which may be called from time to time, and to attend college events such as commencement exercises.  They are expected to abide by the Board’s Bylaws and Operating Parameters, which may be accessed at http://www.delta.edu/board-of-trustees/index.html or requested from the Secretary to the Board of Trustees.

Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume, and responses to the following questions to Andrea Ursuy, Secretary to the Board of Trustees ([email protected]), by Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 12pm.

  • Why are you interested in being a Delta College Trustee?
  • What is the role of community colleges in higher education?  What is your vision for Delta College?
  • What is your understanding of the Trustees’ role vs. the institution’s role for matters such as handling complaints about the college or its staff or students?
  • We may meet other candidates for this important position who, on paper, appear more qualified than you.  Why should we choose you?

    a.       What are your strengths and talents?

     

    b.       What would others say about your capabilities and talents?

  • If appointed, would you seek election in the November 2022 election?

The Delta College Board of Trustees  said it welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds.

