Delta College Trustees Seek to Fill Midland County Vacancy

The Delta College Board of Trustees is looking for a Midland County resident to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Andre Buckley. The new trustee would be appointed to the seat until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular community college election in 2022.
Qualifications required are that the person is a U.S. citizen, at least 21 years old, a Michigan resident for at least six months, and a resident of Midland County for at least 30 days. Board members serve without pay and are expected to prepare for and attend 12 regularly scheduled Board meetings each year, as well as special meetings which may be called from time to time, and to attend college events such as commencement exercises. They are expected to abide by the Board’s Bylaws and Operating Parameters, which may be accessed at http://www.delta.edu/board-of-trustees/index.html or requested from the Secretary to the Board of Trustees.
Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume, and responses to the following questions to Andrea Ursuy, Secretary to the Board of Trustees ([email protected]), by Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 12pm.
a. What are your strengths and talents?
b. What would others say about your capabilities and talents?
The Delta College Board of Trustees said it welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds.