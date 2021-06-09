Delta College Trustees Choose Dr. Michael Gavin to Replace Retiring President Goodnow

After announcing her replacement in January, the first choice for Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow’s replacement has been decided on.
Approved by the Delta board of trustees- Dr. Michael Gavin, the current Vice president of of Learning at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland; was chosen over Delta’s current Vice president of Instruction and Learning Services, Dr. Rita Curry; and President of New York’s Jefferson Community College, Dr. Ty Stone.
Trustee-Chair Mike Nash says the search for the next Delta President not only brought 65 candidates incredibly qualified and 3 well-tooled finalist, but showed the broader interest in the college across the state and country.
Trustee Robert Emerich says the search for the next college president was not an easy one, considering the life skills Dr. Gavin, and his competition Doctors Reva Curry and Ty Stone, all bring to the table.
He adds if he could choose to hire all three he would, but says his decision on the second President chosen over the course of his 29 years on the board of trustees was based mainly public input and diligent research on the candidates.
Dr. Gavin brings with him a Doctorate of Philosophy in American Studies from the University of Maryland; a Master of Arts in Literature from American University in Washington, D.C.; and years of experience promoting diversity.
The board will be speaking with Dr. Gavin in regards to the offered position to help provide a smooth and prompt transition when President Dr. Goodnow retires at the end of August.