Delta College Trustees Approves Two Dollar Across The Board Tuition Increase

John Hall
Mar 10, 2020 @ 10:51pm
Delta College President Jean Goodnow. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Delta College students will pay $2 more for tuition next year regardless of whether they’re in or out of district or dual enrolled.

That followed a vote by trustees at their monthly meeting Tuesday.

Delta President Jean Goodnow reacted positively, saying the College remains the best bargain for higher education among area colleges and universities.

