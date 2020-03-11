Delta College Trustees Approves Two Dollar Across The Board Tuition Increase
Delta College President Jean Goodnow. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Delta College students will pay $2 more for tuition next year regardless of whether they’re in or out of district or dual enrolled.
That followed a vote by trustees at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Delta President Jean Goodnow reacted positively, saying the College remains the best bargain for higher education among area colleges and universities.