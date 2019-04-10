Delta College Trustees Approve Campus Upgrades Under Placemaking Concept

From left to right, Delta College Foundation Office representative Julie Dorcey, Delta Communications Professor Barb Handley-Miller and former Delta trustee Dee Dee Wacksman after briefing the Delta Board at its dinner meeting on the Placemaking initiative

Delta College trustees have approved upgrades for the main campus under a concept called Placemaking.

Under the plan major entrances are to be improved to make them more inviting and attractive. More color would be added to the long wing hallways along with digital content and graphics to help inspire and motivate current and potential future students. Smaller spaces would be created to make it easier for students to study or talk with friends.

The project cost of over $568,000 would come from money set aside from a personal property tax refund provided by the state with work to be done over the summer.

Former trustee Dee Dee Wacksman, Communications Professor Barb Handley-Miller and Julie Dorcey from the Delta College Foundation Office briefed the board at its dinner meeting Tuesday, April 9 prior to their final vote.