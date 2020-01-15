Delta College Trustees Approve 2020 Goals For President Jean Goodnow
Delta College trustees consider 2020 goals for College President Jean Goodnow. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Delta College trustees approved a series of goals Tuesday for President Jean Goodnow to focus on this year.
Goodnow explained many are carryovers from previous years including student retention and success plus diversity and inclusion within both the student population and the College’s work force. She says other goals include improved collaboration with four year
institutions like Saginaw Valley State University when it comes to transferring student credits. Goodnow added another priority is meeting
business expectations to provide high quality graduates ready to step into the work force.