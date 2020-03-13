Delta College Suspending In-Person Instruction But NOT Closing Campus
Delta College President Jean Goodnow. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Delta College President Jean Goodnow says in-person instruction is suspended as of March 13th, but the College is NOT closed.
Delta’s main campus and centers will remain open while business operations continue. Staff and student employees will be reporting to work as normal. There will be a three day suspension to allow instructors time to transition to online course work in order to successfully complete semester classes. Delta will deliver instruction online beginning March 18th through Friday April 10th.
If you are currently in an online class, lab, performance/studio lab or clinical they will continue as scheduled. These will not be affected by the three day suspension. Further decisions about whether to continue online instruction past April 10th will be made and announced later.