Delta College Saginaw Center Construction Moving Right Along

(photo by Michael Percha)
State Senator Ken Horn (front) and Delta President Jean Goodnow sign a steel beam to be placed on the Delta College Saginaw Center (photo by Michael Percha)

Community leaders are excited for the new Delta College Saginaw Center coming to downtown. Several attended a steel beam signing ceremony Thursday, August 23 to commemorate the last pieces of steel to go onto the structure.

The 35,000 square foot facility will serve up to 1,100 students with general education classes and certificates in areas like retail, business and computer science. The facility is a prime location for students to reach amenities in the downtown area.

Dr. Jean Goodnow, Delta College President, says one big draw of the center will be its accessibility.

“We serve a number of students that are first generation and students that otherwise can’t afford higher education. This building downtown will open up the opportunity for many, many students that weren’t otherwise able to take classes from us.”

Goodnow says the college is working with the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services to improve transportation options to and from the school.

Other leaders cite the economic benefit to the city. State Senator Ken Horn says the positive economic impact will be significant.

“All of the growth that’s going to happen around this building, and others that are going to be coming downtown, this just I think the first of many… it’s a great sign of Saginaw’s future. ”

The facility is scheduled to be ready for faculty and staff in May 2019 and open for classes that fall.

