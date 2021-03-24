      Weather Alert

Delta College President to Throw First Pitch on New Baseball Field   

Ann Williams
Mar 24, 2021 @ 5:58pm
source: Delta College

Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow will throw the first pitch at the college’s home opener on its new baseball field. The game is Friday (March 26) at 2:00 p.m.  The Delta  Pioneers will play Jackson College during a double-header at 2pm and 4pm on the college’s main campus.

 The new baseball field on the west side of the Delta campus is part of a multi-year construction project that includes a new concessions area and upgraded softball and soccer fields. The new space will help Delta accommodate multiple sporting events, enhance the student-athlete experience and provide opportunities for community recreational programs.

“The goal of this project was to upgrade on-site facilities for all varsity programs,” said Nick Bovid, director of Facilities. “With the addition of a new baseball field, our students can now practice on campus instead of traveling off campus. Restrooms and a concessions area make it more convenient for everyone to stay and enjoy the competitions.”

The project includes a 3,200-square-foot multi-use building, which has a training room, equipment storage spaces, restrooms and a concessions area. The space will be used by Delta Athletics, as well as intramural and club sports, visitors and spectators.

Popular Posts
Fatal Fire Guts Apartment Building In Carrollton
MidMichigan Health Planning Comprehensive Cancer Center on Midland Campus
Michigan Sugar Announces Results From Annual Sugarbeet Slicing Campaign
Youth Development Corporation Launches in Saginaw
Saginaw Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
Sports News