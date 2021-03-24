Delta College President to Throw First Pitch on New Baseball Field
source: Delta College
Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow will throw the first pitch at the college’s home opener on its new baseball field. The game is Friday (March 26) at 2:00 p.m. The Delta Pioneers will play Jackson College during a double-header at 2pm and 4pm on the college’s main campus.
The new baseball field on the west side of the Delta campus is part of a multi-year construction project that includes a new concessions area and upgraded softball and soccer fields. The new space will help Delta accommodate multiple sporting events, enhance the student-athlete experience and provide opportunities for community recreational programs.
“The goal of this project was to upgrade on-site facilities for all varsity programs,” said Nick Bovid, director of Facilities. “With the addition of a new baseball field, our students can now practice on campus instead of traveling off campus. Restrooms and a concessions area make it more convenient for everyone to stay and enjoy the competitions.”
The project includes a 3,200-square-foot multi-use building, which has a training room, equipment storage spaces, restrooms and a concessions area. The space will be used by Delta Athletics, as well as intramural and club sports, visitors and spectators.