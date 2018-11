Delta College officials are mourning the recent death of former trustee R.Earl Selby in California. Selby had resigned from the board earlier this year due to health issues. College President Jean Goodnow praised Selby for his community engagement and involvement, plus his work hosting the interview show “Dateline Delta” on Delta Public Television.

Selby served more than 25 years on the Delta Board, following in the footsteps of his father who was also a trustee.