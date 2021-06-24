Delta College Finalizes Contracts with Incoming President Gavin, Outgoing President Goodnow

The Delta College Board of trustees has approved both the contract for incoming President Dr. Michael Gavin and a short term contract with retiring President Dr. Jean Goodnow following her final annual review.
Board members entered a closed session to discuss Goodnow’s body of work through the pandemic and the course of her career, deciding on a 2% raise for the 2 month contract.
While her contract ends on August 31st, Dr. Goodnow says she will stick around to help with a smooth transition and hand over Presidential duties on August 10th.
Contract details for Dr. Gavin (which have not been fully released yet) have him beginning work July 1st, but do not include moving expenses.
At Wednesday’s session the board also approved a separate taxable allowance of $15,000 to help move him and his family from the Arnold, Maryland area to Michigan before the school year.
Dr. Gavin most recently served as Vice President of Learning at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold.
He says Delta’s national reputation for innovation, its focus on student success, and its commitment to serving the entire surrounding are especially exciting to join.
Gavin brings with him a doctorate in American studies from the University of Maryland in College Park, a master’s degree in literature from American University in Washington, D.C., and a bachelor’s in literature from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.