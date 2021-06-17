Delta College Downtown Midland Center Opens

Delta College will welcome students to the new Downtown Midland Center when the fall semester beings August 28. Located just blocks from Main Street, the center will offer seven different programs, including associate in arts, associate in science, digital forensics, entrepreneur/small business, environmental technology, management and an advanced certificate in health foundations.
Enrollment is now open for new and current students to take in-person classes in the 33,000-square-foot building . Students can take classes in a variety of online and face-to-face formats. Visit delta.edu/admissions-aid for more information.
Kristy Nelson, director of Downtown Centers, said a community open house will take place in August.
“We can’t wait for our community to see this beautiful new building,” Nelson said. “Some of my favorite spaces are the new chemistry and biology labs. Students can complete a full associate’s degree or Michigan Transfer Agreement – all in this brand-new building.”
As finishing touches are put on the new facility, campus and community members are invited to walk through the halls, check out the classrooms, and peruse the state-of-the-art science and computer labs. The facility, located at 419 East Ellsworth St., is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30am-5:30pm, during the summer. Free parking is available in the covered parking structure on East Ellsworth St.
Spence Brothers began construction on the building in fall 2019. It will bring new opportunities for innovation, and programs focus on STEM to meet the needs of employers in the area.