Delta College Celebrating Black History Month

(WSGW file photo)

Delta College is celebrating Black History Month with ongoing events throughout February.

The college’s 2023 theme is Black Resistance: an exploration how African Americans have resisted against historic and ongoing oppression in all forms. Throughout the month, Delta’s Celebrating our Stories Facebook page will explore the lives of prominent African American figures.

Several events and themed presentations will also be held for students at Delta’s main campus, as well as the Saginaw and Midland locations.

Finally, on Wednesday, February 15th from noon to 1:30, the public is invited to a discussion with Dr. Pam Ross McClain entitled “Racial Identity, Intersectionality, and the 10 Cultural Lenses.” The event is free to attend, and will be hosted in room J-131 at Delta’s main campus.