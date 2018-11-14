Delta College Board Upgrades Security And Accepts Audit

Delta College is upgrading campus security. Trustees approved Siemens Industry Tuesday to install a system that can lock the roughly 150 doors on the main campus within seconds from a central location compared to minutes utilizing staff.

Cameras covering parking lots and building interiors will also be placed along with those door access controls. First phase costs were pegged at almost $485,000 with future work enhancing connectivity including to the new Saginaw and Midland Centers.

The board also accepted the annual audit for the 2017-18 fiscal year. No problems were found in the review. But administrators warn vigilance will be needed to address trends including declining revenue and enrollment.