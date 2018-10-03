Delta College Board Okays Master Plan Update And Midland Center Manager

Delta College trustees on Tuesday approved the annual five year capital outlay master plan to be submitted to the state. The top priority is  to upgrade Delta’s Broadcast Wing to remove asbestos, provide fireproofing and upgrade sprinkler protection.

Trustees also approved Saginaw based Spence Brothers as construction manager for the recently announced Midland Center. College President Jean Goodnow says previous Spence Brothers’ work for Delta on the Saginaw Center and the Health Professions Building improvement came in on time and under budget. She’s confident the same will hold true for the  Midland project.

