      Weather Alert

Delta College Board of Trustees Seeks to Fill Vacancy

Michael Percha
Feb 1, 2021 @ 8:05am
(photo by Michael Percha)

The Delta College Board of Trustees has a vacancy following the resignation of Karen Lawrence-Webster of Saginaw County.

The board Vacancy Committee will meet via Zoom at 6:00 P.M. tomorrow and Wednesday for interviews of applicants. The public is invited to attend both sessions. To attend by phone, call 1 (929) 205-6099 and use the Web ID 890 7698 3361. Anyone using a computer or other electronic device can login to the Zoom website and enter the above Web ID. For more information, visit the Board of Trustees website.

Popular Posts
Missing Bay City Couple Found Dead
Michigan Governor to Deliver State of the State Address
1,200 Vaccinated at SVSU COVID-19 Clinic
MDOT Grant to Improve N. Michigan Ave. in Carrollton Township
Bay County Opens COVID Vaccine Registration Phone Line
Sports News