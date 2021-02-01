Delta College Board of Trustees Seeks to Fill Vacancy
(photo by Michael Percha)
The Delta College Board of Trustees has a vacancy following the resignation of Karen Lawrence-Webster of Saginaw County.
The board Vacancy Committee will meet via Zoom at 6:00 P.M. tomorrow and Wednesday for interviews of applicants. The public is invited to attend both sessions. To attend by phone, call 1 (929) 205-6099 and use the Web ID 890 7698 3361. Anyone using a computer or other electronic device can login to the Zoom website and enter the above Web ID. For more information, visit the Board of Trustees website.