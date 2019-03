Delta College trustees consider tuition and fee recommendations for 2019-2020 school year

Delta College trustees approved tuition and fee recommendations for the 2019-2020 school year Tuesday.

College Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne says there will be a $3 increase for in-district tuition with a $1 hike in the technology fee.

DuFresne added the change fit in with the Governor’s request for tuition restraint and will amount to 2.99%.