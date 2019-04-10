Delta College Board Approves Several Major Projects

Delta College President Jean Goodnow talks to trustee Robert Emrich (standing) after the conclusion of the Delta Board meeting Tuesday.

Delta College trustees approved a number of major projects at their monthly meeting Tuesday, April 9 to be carried out over the summer.

They include the purchase of 209 computers and related equipment for over $663,000 from Dell Corporation. College President Jean Goodnow says it’s part of a regular replacement cycle for academic and computer labs, plus faculty and staff.

The board also approved the purchase of new phones from Saginaw based I-T-I for more than $367,000 to replace a system more than two decades old. Repairs to crumbling and buckling pavement in the east parking lot and south roadway will be completed by Mid State Earthworks Freeland for more than $735,000.