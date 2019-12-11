      Weather Alert

Delta College Athletes Praised For Performance Including Leadership Development

John Hall
Dec 10, 2019 @ 11:28pm
Delta College Director of Athletics Dionne McCollum. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

The athletes who represent Delta College are being groomed to become community leaders excelling in the classroom on the way to finding their future jobs and careers.

Delta Director of Athletics Dionne  McCollum who presented that image to College trustees Tuesday called sports the means to a greater end including the motivation to succeed.

She added there were no dropouts among Delta’s 125 athletes last year. The number of athletes participating in the college’s six sports this
year is up to 140.

 

