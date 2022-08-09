Delta College appoints first Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building

source: Delta College

Delta has filled a newly-created position of Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building (COCBCB). Dr. Pamela Ross McClain has been hired as the first person in the role after a nationwide search. Her first day on the job was August 1.

“Our work will focus on building a culture of belonging inside Delta’s walls, and to ensure Delta is woven into the fabric of the communities we serve,” said President Dr. Michael Gavin. “Dr. Ross McClain will be a pivotal action-oriented leader in ensuring that Delta achieves it goals of completion without opportunity gaps among any of its students.”

McClain will focus on developing a center that will support transformational change with belonging, equity, diversity and inclusion at its core. She has experience in both secondary and post-secondary education, and has been a tenured professor of education for Saginaw Valley State University and the University of Michigan Flint.

“I am eager to champion enhanced Belonging, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (BEDI) at Delta College,” said Dr. Ross McClain. “I look forward to working toward making sure that everyone feels seen and valued in our learning community. My ultimate goal is to make sure that every student has a nurturing and supportive learning experience that will contribute to successful completion of their educational journey at Delta College.”

McClain holds a bachelor’s degree in English and Afro-American and African Studies from the University of Michigan; a master’s degree in Afro-American Studies from Cornell University; a doctorate from Michigan State University; and a secondary teaching certificate from Saginaw Valley State University.