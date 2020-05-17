Delta College Adds New Transfer Agreements
(photo by Michael Percha)
Delta College has signed new transfer agreements with 25 Michigan colleges and universities, making it easier for students to complete essential courses before transferring to a four-year institution.
Through the agreements, Delta students can transfer more credits in the areas of biology, business, criminal justice and psychology. The agreements outline major-specific courses students should complete while enrolled at the school. They are part of a statewide initiative for the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA). In February the MCCA announced all community colleges in the state have signed transfer agreements with public and independent colleges in Michigan, allowing students to transfer more credits.
Additional programs will be added to the transfer initiative in August 2020. They include communication, mechanical engineering, social work, art, exercise science and public health.
For more information, visit Delta’s MiTransfer webpage or contact Emily Clement, manager of strategic partnerships for Delta, at emilyclement@delta.edu or 989-686-9392. Learn more about the Michigan Transfer Network at www.mitransfer.org.