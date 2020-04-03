Delta College Adding Its Support to Health Care Workers by Donating Medical Items
(photo by Michael Percha)
Delta College is providing medical supplies to area hospitals and medical centers treating patients and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several college disciplines have joined together, donating 1,440 surgical masks, 24,000 gloves and 525 gowns. Items also include oxygen concentrators, flowmeters and safety goggles. Five ventilators that are used in Delta’s respiratory care program have been delivered and are on loan to hospitals.
The donation supports Transforming Health Regionally in a Vibrant Economy (THRIVE), an initiative that focuses on delivering improved health and sustained economic growth to the Great Lakes Bay Region. Delta College is a partner organization and Dr. Jean Goodnow, president of Delta, is a member of one of the organization’s priority teams.
Delta also donated gallons of ethanol and methanol to the Great Lakes Bay Manufacturers Association to help make hand sanitizer.