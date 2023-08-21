Delta and Bay-Arenac ISD Offer Dual Enrollment

Delta College has partnered with the Bay-Arenac Intermediate School District Career Center to offer onsite dual enrollment classes at the Bay-Arenac ISD Career Center beginning this fall.

Priority placement in Bay-Arenac ISD Career Center classes will be given to Bay-Arenac Intermediate School District students and all Delta College courses provided under this agreement will be provided to BAISD schools. Enrollment is still open for dual courses including ENG 111 and PSY 211W.

Students who are interested in the program can contact Delta College’s Dual Enrollment office at 989-686-9428 or [email protected]. For more information, visit baisd.net.