Delivery Thefts On the Rise During the Holidays

News Desk
Dec 10, 2021 @ 7:51am

Police in mid Michigan are advising residents to be aware of so called porch pirates.

The term is used to describe someone who steals packages delivered to a home and left on doorsteps or porches. As the holidays season gets closer, ordering and delivering reach their peak as people look online for those special gifts to give loved ones. However, some people will take advantage of the situation and approach homes where the occupants are elsewhere.

Police offer some tips to keep those packages safe, including installing a security camera to help prevent theft, arranging for packages to be delivered when you are home, asking the carrier to place the package out of view of the road or holding a package at the post office for pickup. Sometimes the package might not even be stolen but simply sent to the wrong address, so check with neighbors.

Anyone who does have their deliveries stolen should contact police immediately.

