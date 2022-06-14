Delegation from Frankenmuth’s German Sister City Visit State Capitol

State Senator Ken Horn welcomed a group from Gunzenhausen, Germany, to the Michigan Capitol last week. They visited Lansing as part of the 60th anniversary celebration of the sister-city relationship between Frankenmuth and Gunzenhausen.
“It was a pleasure welcoming the group to Michigan, to our state’s beautiful and historic Capitol building, and most importantly, to my hometown Frankenmuth, the sister city of Gunzenhausen,” said Horn, R-Frankenmuth. “I enjoyed celebrations in Frankenmuth over the weekend as we walked in the 2022 Bavarian Festival parade. It is my hope to continue building the relationship between our two cities for generations to come.”
Frankenmuth and Gunzenhausen began their sister city relationship in 1962, inspired by President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s “People to People” program. In September 1962, the first sister city exchange took place when 82 Frankenmuth-area residents flew to Bavaria for a trip to Gunzenhausen, Neuendettelsau, and Rosstal. In 1964, a delegation from Gunzenhausen made its first visit to Frankenmuth. While in town, they planted a linden tree in Carling Park, which now stands at the north end of Gunzenhausen Platz, near the historical marker.
The theme of the 60th anniversary visit was “rooted in friendship,” and a celebration took place during the Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival.