DeLand Pleads No Contest Before Trial

The second trial of Robert DeLand, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 26, has been canceled.

The 72-year-old former Catholic pastor of St. Agnes Church in Freeland pleaded no contest to second degree criminal sexual conduct, delivery of an imitation controlled substance and gross indecency between males. DeLand was accused of sexual misconduct about a year ago with two minor males and a 21-year-old man. He faced his first trial last week, where a jury found him not guilty on all charges. He remains free on bond. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

It isn’t known if a third trial involving the 21-year-old will move forward. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office will have more details following a news conference Wednesday, March 27.