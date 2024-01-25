Defiant Jan. 6 rioter tells judge “you could give me 100 years”

A Proud Boys member who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after he told the judge “you could give me 100 years.”

Marc Bru, 44, was found guilty in October of two felonies, including obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder, and five misdemeanor charges. The judge said Bru showed no signs of remorse, CBS affiliate WUSA reported.

“You could give me 100 years and I would still do it all over again,” the defendant said defiantly in court.

Prosecutors had asked for Bru to be sentenced to more than seven years behind bars. They said he was “amongst the least remorseful January 6 defendants.”

On the day of the Jan. 6 riot, Bru was one of the first people to breach the restricted perimeter on the west side of the Capitol grounds, according to the Department of Justice. He spent hours harassing U.S. Capitol police officers. During the riot, officers tried to use bicycle rack barricades to push rioters back. Bru charged, grabbed a barricade and used his body weight to stop police from moving it forward. He later entered the Capitol building, taking several selfies inside.

Around six weeks later, Bru attempted to organize what officials described as a violent insurrection in Portland, Oregon.

“He wanted a repeat of January 6, only he implied this time would be more violent,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing ahead of his sentencing.

The FBI arrested Bru on March 30, 2021. He was given pretrial release, but was then arrested twice more on charges of driving under the influence. Those cases remain pending after Bru failed to appear for scheduled court appearances.

He also skipped a scheduled June 26 pretrial conference for his federal charges, authorities said. Several days later, he posted to social media. “If they want me they will come get me. I’m drawing a f— line in the sand,” Bru posted, according to officials

In addition to his prison sentence, Bru was issued a fine of $7,946 and told to pay $2,000 in restitution.

“Marc Bru of Washington was sentenced to six years today for rioting against democracy at the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Gov. Jay Inslee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday. “Trump pledged, if president, he would pardon people like this man. Bru said he’d do it all over if he had the chance. No one should be allowed to do this ever again.”

So far, more than 1,265 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the attack against the Capitol.