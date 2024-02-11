Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized with “emergent bladder issue”

▶ Watch Video: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin takes questions from media for first time since hospitalization

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Sunday afternoon following symptoms of an “emergent bladder issue,” according to the Pentagon.

“Today, at approximately 2:20 pm, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

The statement said that the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, White House, and Congress have been notified.

Austin is retaining his duties as Defense Secretary while in the hospital, according to Ryder. The Deputy Secretary of Defense is ready to assume duties if needed.

Earlier this year, Austin was hospitalized for two weeks following complications related to treatment for prostate cancer. He returned to work in-person at the Pentagon at the end of January, and in a press conference said he was still recovering.

Austin is scheduled to go to a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group this week in Brussels, Belgium, in what would be his first overseas trip since his initial hospitalization.