      Weather Alert

Deebo Retiring From Saginaw Police Department

News Desk
Mar 9, 2022 @ 7:47am
(source: Saginaw Police Department)

A K9 officer with the Saginaw Police Department is hanging up his badge.

Officer Deebo, a German Shepherd, will retire Thursday, March 10 in a special ceremony that will also see the promotion of Officer Rob Adams to Sergeant. Deebo made headlines two years ago when he was stabbed in the head during a hostage situation in Saginaw. He recovered after extensive surgery. The suspect in that case was fatally shot by two other officers on the scene. Prosecutors ruled their use of deadly force was justified.

Deebo has been a K9 officer with the department for about five years. The average span of a K9’s career is around eight years.

Popular Posts
Winds Cause Hazardous Conditions On Saginaw Bay
Minor Injuries Reported After Morning Crash
Drunk Driver Causes Two Crashes in Bay City
Woman Found Dead in Midland, Suspect Also Found Dead
Saginaw County Woman Wins Fantasy 5 Jackpot
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On