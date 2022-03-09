Deebo Retiring From Saginaw Police Department

A K9 officer with the Saginaw Police Department is hanging up his badge.
Officer Deebo, a German Shepherd, will retire Thursday, March 10 in a special ceremony that will also see the promotion of Officer Rob Adams to Sergeant. Deebo made headlines two years ago when he was stabbed in the head during a hostage situation in Saginaw. He recovered after extensive surgery. The suspect in that case was fatally shot by two other officers on the scene. Prosecutors ruled their use of deadly force was justified.
Deebo has been a K9 officer with the department for about five years. The average span of a K9’s career is around eight years.