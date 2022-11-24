WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Decorate Your Home for the Holidays in Bay City Holiday Lighting Contest

By News Desk
November 24, 2022 6:00AM EST
Share
Decorate Your Home for the Holidays in Bay City Holiday Lighting Contest

The city of Bay City is holding its annual Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest.

City residents and businesses in the holiday spirit are encouraged to decorate their yards, porches and other outdoor areas with festive lighting. City commissioners will choose one residential and one business winner from their ward, with the mayor choosing a grand prize winner in each category the weekend of December 16. Displays will need to be up by December 13 for eligibility. All winners will be announced at the December 19 commission meeting. Contact your ward’s commissioner to submit your address or one you recommend for consideration.

Commissioner contact info can be found on the city of Bay City website.

Popular Stories

1

Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses
2

Midland Police Officer Under Investigation for Drunk Driving
3

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
4

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
5

Fate of Two Dogs In Question After Saginaw Zoo Attack