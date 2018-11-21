Deceased Saginaw Diocese Priests Named as Having “Credible Allegations” of Sexual Abuse of Minors

Bishop Walter Hurley meets with reporters to talk about the immediate future of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. (Photo courtesy of Saginaw Diocese)

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has released the names of thirteen deceased priests who have been accused of sexual abuse of minors. The list can be seen on the diocese website:

https://saginaw.org/names-clergy-accused-sexual-abuse-minor

Diocese Apostolic Administrator, The Most Rev. Walter A. Hurley, said the allegations against those on the list have been reviewed and determined to be credible by the diocesan Review Board, made up mostly of people not employed by the diocese and who have “expertise beneficial to the protection of children.” The list has been shared with the Michigan Attorney General’s office, which is conducting a statewide investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

The diocese statement said “In determining allegations to be credible, the Diocese of Saginaw is not making a definitive statement regarding the certainty of the allegations nor the guilt of the accused. The diocese is only stating that the allegations are highly serious and have not been discredited.”

The diocese also invited anyone with knowledge of sexual misconduct involving a minor by clergy or diocesan representatives, past or present, to contact their local law enforcement. Following that, they may also contact Sister Janet Fulgenzi, coordinator of the Office of Child and Youth Protection for the diocese, at 989-797-6682.