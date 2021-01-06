Deaths of two female soldiers in Texas under investigation

▶ Watch Video: Army secretary promises culture change after CBS News investigation

Investigations are underway across Texas after two female soldiers were found dead on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports Private First Class Asia M. Graham was first found unresponsive in her barracks on December 31 and was later pronounced dead by emergency services personnel on the Fort Bliss Army post.

While the circumstances surrounding Graham’s death are under investigation, agents with U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said they do not suspect foul play and the manner of death is pending autopsy results.

Graham, 19, was assigned to the 1st Armored Division and was a Human Resource Specialist. The teenager joined the Army in 2019 and Fort Bliss was her first duty station.

Graham had filed an initial report of sexual assault on June 1, 2020, a representative from Fort Bliss said Tuesday. The representative said she alleged that a fellow private assaulted her in December 2019.

Following an investigation, charges were brought against the alleged offender on October 22 in military court, the representative said. The charges, which are pending adjudication, include “one specification of sexual assault pertaining to Pfc. Graham.”

Hours after Graham was found, an Army sergeant was found dead in her vehicle on a Texas interstate on New Year’s Day.

Drill Sergeant Jessica Mitchell was found around 2 a.m. with multiple gunshots to the driver’s side door and window of her car along Interstate 10 in San Antonio. Mitchell, who had been shot several times, was taken to a nearby hospital but died later from her injuries.

Police found Mitchell after receiving reports about a stranded vehicle in the middle of the highway.

Officials with Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston said in a statement that Mitchell’s death is being investigated by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division. The San Antonio Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

At the time of her death, Mitchell, 30, was on holiday leave from her assignment as a dental specialist. She leaves behind a 10-year-old son.

Last month, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced 14 firings and suspensions among commanders and lower-level leaders as a result of an investigation into a pattern of sexual assault, harassment, suicides and murder at the Fort Hood Army post in Killeen, Texas. The investigation followed the death of Specialist Vanessa Guillén, who was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood.