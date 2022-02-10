      Weather Alert

Death Investigation Underway in Bay City

Ann Williams
Feb 10, 2022 @ 1:07pm
The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. The woman’s name has not been released, but police said she was 31, and a Bay City resident. The woman’s body was found lying next to a garage in the 1900 block of S. Sherman St.

After an autopsy, police said it appears exposure to the elements may have played a role in the woman’s death, and they do not suspect foul play. They said the woman didn’t live in the area, and they don’t know why she was there. Police said there’s no danger to the public.

