Dear David: Stories of triumph that inspire perseverance and compassion

This edition of “Beg-Knows America” shines a spotlight on inspiring stories of perseverance and compassion, including a man who defied paralysis to run marathons, a 79-year-old who fulfilled his dream of graduating college, and a 6-year-old girl who has dedicated herself to fostering kittens.

Man defies paralysis 13 years after life-changing surgery

In 2009, Ian Bowen faced a terrifying diagnosis when a tumor was found on his spine. Doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota warned him that removing a piece of the tumor to determine if it was cancerous could paralyze him. Bowen courageously told the doctors to proceed.

Although the tumor turned out to be non-cancerous, he woke up paralyzed from the chest down due to a treatable nerve disease.

Doctors doubted Bowen would ever walk again without crutches and believed running was out of the question. But Bowen was determined to prove them wrong. He began years of intense rehabilitation, refusing to give up.

Flash forward to 2022: Bowen defied all odds and ran a marathon, 13 years after being paralyzed. The experience brought him joy, but it also left him wanting more.

“I think I want to do this again but only better and faster,” Bowen said.

And he did.

In May, Bowen ran another marathon near the Mayo Clinic, where his surgery took place. To his surprise, the medical team that treated him years ago was waiting for him at the finish line.

“Never give up. You are more powerful than you realize—and truly, when you connect your mind and your heart, anything is possible,” Bowen said.

At 79, former cop is oldest graduate at Texas A&M Central Texas

Chuck Simmons, a former Houston police officer, recently made history at Texas A&M Central Texas by becoming the oldest graduate in the school’s history at 79 years old. After running out of things to read during the COVID-19 pandemic, Simmons decided to finish his undergraduate degree, which he had started 50 years earlier.

In May, Simmons walked across the stage to receive his degree in criminal justice. And he isn’t stopping there. He is now taking master’s courses in homeland security and plans to volunteer his time as a court-appointed special advocate for neglected children.

At 79 years old, Chuck Simmons, a former Houston police officer became the oldest graduate at Texas A&M Central Texas, finishing the degree he started 50 years ago. Chuck Simmons

“I never known where life would take me to be honest, I never knew I would be here, I never knew that I would be a policeman,” Simmons said. “I want to encourage my grandkids, my great-grandkids, people that are older, people younger—you can do it, and there are many ways.”

Among his many accomplishments, Simmons also shared a lighter memory from his past: Elvis Presley once fell on him while he was working security at a concert.

Girl becomes life-saving volunteer for foster kittens

Naomi, a 6-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, has been an all-star volunteer for the city’s Department of Animal Services for the past three years. Despite her young age, Naomi has already cared for at least 71 foster kittens since she started volunteering at Louisville Metro Animal Services.

At just 6 years old, Naomi from Louisville has become a dedicated volunteer for foster kittens, drawing from her own experience as a former foster child. Stephanie Jackson

Naomi’s love for animals is deeply rooted in her own experience—she was a foster child before being adopted by her family in 2020. Her favorite part of volunteering is cuddling with the kittens, but her work goes far beyond snuggling. Naomi has learned the difficult lesson that “letting a foster go” is hard, but by fostering them, she gives them a chance to survive and find their forever families.

