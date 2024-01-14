Deal reached on short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

▶ Watch Video: Government funding deal in jeopardy as partial shutdown deadline looms

Congressional leaders have reached a deal on a short-term funding bill that would avert a government shutdown, a source familiar with the deal confirmed to CBS News on Saturday.

The continuing resolution will fund the government through March 1 and March 8, the source said. The current funding deal, which went into effect in November, funds some federal departments through Jan. 19, and others through Feb. 2.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was expected to brief House Republicans on the measure in a call Sunday evening, the source said.

The text of the bill is expected to be released Sunday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.