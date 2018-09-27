Deadly M-25 Crash Under Investigation

Police in Tuscola County are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in Wisner Township. The crash occurred around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 26. A semi truck driver from Bay City was attempting to back into a private drive, blocking both lanes of the road, when a 1995 Chevy Corsica slammed into the trailer. The driver of the car, a 66-year-old Cass City man, was killed at the scene. His three passengers, a 61-year-old woman, 33-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, all from Cass City, were taken to a local hospital with significant injuries. The semi driver was unharmed in the accident. Names of the victims have not been released pending notification of their families.