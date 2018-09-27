Deadly M-25 Crash Under Investigation

(Alpha Media file photo)

Police in Tuscola County are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in Wisner Township. The crash occurred around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 26. A semi truck driver from Bay City was attempting to back into a private drive, blocking both lanes of the road, when a 1995 Chevy Corsica slammed into the trailer. The driver of the car, a 66-year-old Cass City man, was killed at the scene. His three passengers, a 61-year-old woman, 33-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, all from Cass City, were taken to a local hospital with significant injuries. The semi driver was unharmed in the accident. Names of the victims have not been released pending notification of their families.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

31st District State Senate Race Heating Up New Mid Michigan Health Park Bay Opens In Bangor Township Panel Discussion At SVSU Focuses On Confederate Flag Symbolism Rescue Ministries Kicking Off Vision 2020 Campaign Northern Michigan Plane Crash Under Investigation Saginaw To Give Free Smoke Detectors To City Residents
Comments