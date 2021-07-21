      Weather Alert

Deadly flash floods hit Colorado: “We saw a roof go floating by”

CBS News
Jul 21, 2021 @ 1:30pm

▶ Watch Video: Flash flooding in Northern Colorado leaves one dead, two missing

One person is dead, and two are missing after a flash flood tore through northern Colorado Tuesday night.

Social media videos and photos caught the ferocity of the rushing waters, which one witness said turned a local river into a torrent in a matter of seconds.

“The river was turned up. There was mud, rocks, trees. It was horrible. Four or five feet above the normal state,” James Czarneck told CBS News’ Omar Villafranca.

In the aftermath, at least five homes were destroyed in Larimer County, north of Denver. Some campers said they had little time to escape. 

“There were logs, like, trees, that were just going down the river. It was intense, for sure,” said Tiffany Cox, who was camping in the area.

Officials had issued an emergency order to evacuate after heavy rains hit northern Colorado. The area is prone to mudslides and debris flows due to recent wildfires.

“A lot of exposed rock, soil. A downpour like that, it was a recipe for exactly what we saw. When we saw a roof go floating by, it was a pretty good indication this was much worse than just water flowing past us,” Czarneck said.

Officials will now survey the damage, with more rain expected later Wednesday. 

Popular Posts
Changes Planned at Several Saginaw Intersections
Governor Whitmer Names Guerra, Williams to SVSU Board of Control
Two Dead After Arenac County Standoff
SK Siltron CSS Announces $300 Million Expansion in Bay County
Police Identify Shooter, Victim in White's Beach Standoff
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On